Tasmanians sprinting to make Aussie team for Paris Olympics

Tasmanian athletes continue to circle the plane to Paris as assorted sports begin to finalise their teams for the upcoming Olympic Games.
Although none of the state's track and field stars were among the 14 announced by the Australian Olympic Committee following the weekend's national athletics championships, several remain on the radar following strong performances.
With 101 days to go until the Games begin in the French capital, some familiar faces are in strong contention as swimming, triathlon, basketball, rowing and hockey are among other sports building up to the ultimate stage.
Hobart sprinter Jacob Despard claimed a bronze medal in a top-class 100-metre final in Adelaide.
One of four Tasmanians to reach the semi-finals (along with Jack Hale, Jagga Pybus and Oliver Elrick), 27-year-old Despard clocked 10.41 in a race won by NSW's 18-year-old sensation Sebastian Sultana in 10.27.
King Island's Tokyo Olympic 1500m finalist Stewart McSweyn, 28, came fourth (3:38.66) over the same distance as Victorian Adam Spencer won in a season's best of 3:37.68.
Forth's Deon Kenzie, 28, remained on course for a third-straight Paralympic Games by taking bronze in the T38 1500m, clocking 4:05.08 behind Victorian winner Reece Langdon ((3:57.95).
Another Tokyo Olympian chasing a five-ring return is Jake Birtwhistle whose preparations are gathering pace either side of the Tasman Sea.
Launceston's 29-year-old multiple Commonwealth Games medallist came fourth at the Oceania Triathlon Championship titles in Taupo, New Zealand, on Sunday.
Of the 27 finishers, Birtwhistle recorded the fastest 10km run time of 31:26.
The cancellation of the World Triathlon Championship Series opener in Abu Dhabi saw a change of schedule for the former junior world champion who will next contest the World Triathlon Cup in Wollongong on Saturday.
Lindisfarne's Anneka Reardon and NSW crewmate Georgia Miansarow narrowly missed a medal in the lightweight women's double scull final at the World Rowing Cup in Varese, Italy.
Sitting second behind eventual winners GB for most of the race, the Aussie crew was overtaken by two Italian crews in the final 500 metres to finish fourth.
Reardon and Miansarow had qualified from a thrilling heat which saw the top three boats separated by just 0.04 of a second.
Hailing from a rowing family in Plenty, Reardon was a multiple state champion and Tasmanian junior oarswomen of the year who moved to Canberra to join her sister at the Australian National University Boat Club.
Hobartians Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz and Jack Welch were all heavily involved as the Kookaburras completed a clean series sweep over world number five India at the Perth International Festival of Hockey on Saturday.
The team will soon head to Europe for a series of Pro League matches against Belgium and England.
Fresh from a starring role against his home state in the NBL finals series, Launceston-born Chris Goulding has been named in a 22-player squad that will be up for selection for the Boomers in Paris.
Meanwhile, Launceston's dual Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus will be among the headline acts as more than 800 swimmers converge on Gold Coast Aquatic Centre for the Australian Open Championships.
In the venue where she won three gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Brisbane-based 23-year-old will have a typically packed schedule of freestyle races from Wednesday to Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.