Basketballer Sejr Deans recalls cardiac arrest on US court

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:01pm
The hopes and dreams of Launceston basketball prodigy Sejr Deans have not been changed by a traumatic near-death experience on a court in the US.

