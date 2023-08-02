Tasmanian basketball prodigy Sejr Deans is frustrated but accepting of a decision to stop him playing on medical grounds.
Months after the on-court cardiac arrest that nearly ended his life, the 20-year-old has resumed his US basketball scholarship only to face two more daunting hurdles.
In addition to being red-shirted - which stops him playing or even training - the first Tasmanian to represent the JackJumpers appears on course for heart surgery.
Although conflicted, Deans can see the bigger picture.
"It's extremely frustrating because I feel that something I've worked extremely hard at has just completely been taken away from me and I have no choice but to accept it," he said.
"But in saying that, I'm also extremely grateful for the position that I'm in because I am really, really lucky to still be alive and the more time that goes on I realise that. Talking to cardiologists, the likelihood of surviving what happened to me is really slim and I'm lucky I had the right people around me.
"I definitely think it is the right decision. It's frustrating but I think the priority is my health and living a long life before playing basketball."
The Queensland-born point guard, who went to Invermay and Trevallyn primary schools, Riverside High and Launceston College, has been back in the US for two months, resuming a four-year scholarship with Jacksonville Dolphins in National Collegiate Athletics Association Division 1.
After genetic testing confirmed no abnormalities, Deans is believed to have a myocardial bridge in which coronary arteries go through the heart muscle instead of around it.
"They think that is the issue so I have to see a few more cardiologists here in the US and then they will discuss about me potentially getting heart surgery.
"It's definitely scary but, at the same time, means I can get the issue fixed. I trust the professionals here and I'm working with some really high-level guys who work among sporting teams in the NFL and other sports. I just put my trust in those guys and think that they'll make the right decision no matter what the outcome is.
"I'm not allowed to play until I get everything sorted out and cleared. What I have is called a medical red shirt which is where players sit out a season for medical reasons. Generally people get that for an ACL but because mine's more severe I have a medical disqualification. So they just want to take time and make sure everything is completely fine before I can start playing again.
"My priority and everyone around me is my health first and foremost. For me, that's the main goal. And then the by-product will be being able to play basketball again."
Largely limited to just shooting practice, Deans is accepting of playing the Sam Kerr cheerleader role.
"It's probably one of the toughest things I've ever had to go through. And being in a city where I'm still on a scholarship and will be for the next couple of years, just watching games and not being able to do anything even though I feel great is really difficult, because I'd love to be out there. But I know I can't be, so I've just got to try and channel my energy into being a good teammate and coach them to some extent where I can. That's my role in the program at the moment.
"When you can't do what you love and play you've just got to find a different way to contribute and that's what the coaches have been pushing me to do.
"I can't really change the outcome, I just have to live with whatever the results are, so I think any result I get is positive."
As he prepares for an appointment with the Atlanta Falcons cardiologist, Deans is open about what the future holds but adamant that his basketball dreams have not changed.
"Hopefully I'll know soon about needing surgery or not. Obviously, thinking about heart surgery, it is scary. I can't lie about that.
"But I feel like this is just a bump in the road. Obviously it's probably one of the toughest things I'll ever encounter but at the same time I still have ambitions of playing professionally in Australia or wherever it may be in the world. I don't think that's going to change until someone says otherwise. That's still my plan.
"I feel like it's something so tough that many people will never experience something like this so relating it back to basketball I think my mind is definitely going to be a lot stronger and I'll be able to play with much more freedom.
"And with life in general, it's definitely changed my perspective. I've always felt fairly invincible and I could do whatever I want but now I definitely take every day with gratitude and I couldn't be more thankful to be here and make the most of every moment."
Playing for City in the Launceston Basketball Association, Deans rapidly progressed through state programs to national squads. He was in the Australian team that won the under-16 Oceania Championships in Papua New Guinea and was selected for under-17 world championships and subsequent under-19 squads but denied the chance to play by COVID.
He was selected as the JackJumpers' first development player and still keeps a close eye on the Ants' nest.
"I try and stay in tune when I can and have been following all of their new signings. I saw they just signed Jacob Richards as a local development player which is awesome and great to see him get repaid. I follow the team pretty closely. I'm grateful for my opportunity with them and hopefully some day I can end up back there.
"I think they will go well this season. The first two years went great and hopefully this year they can continue that success and you never know, with the culture that's been built, I feel like they could be big. I'd love for them to win an NBL championship and I'm sure that's their goal as well."
Despite his setbacks, Deans insists he is still living the dream.
"Getting a scholarship to play basketball - even if I can't do that at the moment - and getting an education and degree here is a big bonus and pretty great. And also I've got some really cool friends here, we've been through a lot together, and I enjoy spending time with them.
"It's generally 32-36 degrees most days here and their winter is 23-24 degrees, that's pretty nice. I love Tassie, it's my home, it's where my family is, but I'm definitely not missing the weather."
