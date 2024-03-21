The Great Lake Hotel: The little pub that went onto win big things

If you've ever been to the Great Lake Hotel in Tasmania's Central Highlands, you might have felt tucked away from the world.
Hotel Manager Nikki Anderson said, "A little pub in the middle of Tasmania went all the way to win a national award."
Since the new owners took over the Great Lake Hotel in 2019, the pub has won Australia's Best Pub Stay of 2023 in the Grey Nomads Awards.
Ms Anderson said the team was grateful for the pub's nomination.
The town of Miena has a population of less than 200. The Great Lake Hotel has been a great way to attract tourists to the regional location.
''People travel here, often off the Spirit of Tasmania, stay a night and have a great meal,'' she said.
''They leave the next morning with the feeling of having a great stay.''
Ms Anderson said the staff found out they had won during a busy Friday night service a couple of weeks ago.
"We were all waiting for the results to come through,'' she said.
''Apparently the guests had no idea what the screams of excitement from the kitchen were for.
''We were so chuffed - it was fantastic.''
Ms Anderson said the Great Lake Hotel is one of the ''best places'' she has ever worked at.
''I have worked in hospitality for 22 years,'' she said.
''The team is a magnificent one across the whole site.
''How could you not want to work here.''
Ms Anderson said she has recently relocated to Miena.
''It's magnificent up here, like a little hideaway,'' she said.
