Further charges laid over armed robbery in Mole Creek

A man arrested in relation to an armed robbery in Mole Creek on Monday, May 14 has been charged with further offences including aggravated armed robbery.
A 36-year-old Ravenswood man and a 26-year-old Launceston woman allegedly went into a Mole Creek home about 3.50pm last Monday and threatened the occupants with a firearm.
A Tasmania Police statement said the robbery was a targeted incident.
Police alleged one of the offenders discharged a firearm into the roof of the residence, before the pair stole several items from the residence and left the scene in a vehicle.
They said one resident received minor injuries in the incident.
Police then enlisted the services of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and drone operators to hunt for the vehicle, which was eventually found in Bishopsbourne.
Police found several firearms, a quantity of cash, and a quantity of drugs in the vehicle.
They then found the woman inside a home in Bishopsbourne, where she had allegedly threatened the residents, who were otherwise unharmed.
The man was then found in a nearby "hedged area".
The 36-year-old Ravenswood man was initially charged with breach firearms prohibition order, evade police and unlicensed driving following the incident on May 13.
The 26-year-old Launceston woman was also charged with multiple offences, including aggravated armed robbery immediately after the incident.
Police said following an investigation, the man was jointly charged with the robbery.
They said his charges were upgraded to aggravated armed robbery as well as recklessly discharge a firearm, aggravated assault, and other firearm offences.
He is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court today.
