Devils confirmed as name of Tasmania's AFL team at club launch

Keeping with tradition, Tasmania's AFL team will be known as the Devils.
Electing to go with the familiar myrtle green, primrose yellow and rose red colour scheme, the club will feature the map on the centre of the guernsey, similar to that seen on the Tasmania Devils' Coates Talent League attire.
On March 18, the night of the launch, Tasmania Football Club chair Grant O'Brien explained why the colours were selected.
"Our colours are a tribute to our past," he said.
"Our football history is breathtaking. Our colours will represent all of us on the national stage and be a beacon for our state pride.
"Our new club launched on Monday night, but our football heritage dates back over 150 years. Footy is part of the fabric of what it means to be Tasmanian. Our colours are a demonstration of our amazing football lineage but also signal our bold new era.
"In 1908, our colours were agreed, and I can tell you our traditional colours will endure."
As for the selection of the Devils, O'Brien added: "It is important that our name represents who we are and where we are heading.
"Tasmanians are unique. We are humble, we show grit and determination, and we can often be a bit cheeky.
"Tasmanians are strong with a powerful sense of place. The nickname of our club has two elements.
"It represents our place, the place we are so proud to be from. Combined with one of our most distinctive residents, an inhabitant that makes us proud, is strong and unique to our place."
O'Brien also explained the importance of including the map of the state.
"The famous jumper bearing the map of our island has endured many contests and famous victories and inspired our champions and our supporters over the years - it's our flag and we will ensure it continues to fly and be worn proudly," he said.
"We will have other jumpers that this club plays in, but at their heart will be the map."
The club unveiled their elements at six live events and 20 live stream sites across Tasmania, including at UTAS Stadium.
