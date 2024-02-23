Tas AFL club chair reiterates 'there are going to be games in Launceston'

Tasmania Football Club chair Grant O'Brien has responded to growing community concern that Launceston will miss out on AFL games if the new Hobart stadium goes ahead.
The worry has been that once the stadium is built all the club's matches will be played there to justify the multi-million dollar cost.
The club's future hinges on the state election and there's plenty of debate about the funding of the stadium, which the AFL this week reiterated was a requirement of joining the competition.
O'Brien said the matches we're not all going to played in Hobart and it was not a Hobart club.
"It's pretty well known there'll be four games or the same sort of AFL content in Launceston as there has historically been," he said.
"We're very attached to that and so is the AFL."
He pointed to the fact numerous AFL teams, including the Western Bulldogs, played games in regional communities such as Victoria's Ballarat.
"It's not unusual and we won't be on our own in that sort of thing," he said of playing in Launceston.
"We recognise that engaging this state is important but it is going to get engaged in a couple of ways.
"Let me be clear, there are going to be games in Launceston, there will be, and those four games are kind of locked-in in our mind."
O'Brien also spoke of how critical it was to foster home-grown talent.
"We recognise the team is not going to be made up of all Tasmanians from day one but our ambition is to get as many Tasmanians into the team as we can," he said.
He even highlighted how many more games Northern-based AFL products had played in the past decade compared to Southern exports to emphasise the North's importance.
"We've got to engage the whole state to have a hope of getting the talent that has existed in the state and will exist again," he said.
The club is launching its nickname, colours, logo and foundation jumper with six simultaneous events across Tasmania on March 18.
Those locations are Queenstown, St Helens, Devonport, Launceston, Oatlands and Hobart.
O'Brien said the simultaneous launch reinforced the club's ambition to engage the whole state.
It's worth noting the club also plans to have AFLW and VFL content shared around the state but it's unclear how that will be allocated.
