Jail term looms for Mowbray woman over drug treatment order breach

A Mowbray woman on a drug treatment order who called her case officer a c--- and a f---ing slut and accused her of betrayal faces a substantial jail term if the drug treatment order is cancelled.
Shanelle Renee Delaney, 39, was given the drug treatment order by Justice Robert Pearce in December 2022.
She would have been able to avoid a jail term of 20 months for a large scale drug trafficking operation if she had complied with the order.
The Supreme Court heard she turned to drug trafficking after burning through a $150,000 compensation payout arising from an armed robbery when she worked at the ANZ Bank.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remanded Delaney in custody on March 15 saying that her conduct on the order had fallen short of what was required.
"She treated the court mandated diversion team as if they were her equal and that they were there to serve her," Ms Cure said during a cancellation hearing.
The court heard that Delaney rang her case officer when a man she had issues with had a simultaneous appointment at the Department of Community Corrections office.
"She said 'you f--ing slut, how dare you get me into the office, she called her a c---'," Ms Cure said.
"She blames [the officer], how on earth can be CMD officer know who is in the front office."
Ms Jenkins said Delaney acknowledged she should not have done it and apologised.
On another occasion after a doctor took Delaney off ADHD drugs she messaged Department of Corrections saying "every one who has d f--ed me over or this family over should be shaking in their boots."
The court heard that the Department had made a management decision not to supervise her.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen told Ms Cure that in original sentencing Justice Pearce told Delaney: "Although I am going to make such an order you should be left with no doubt that if you do not comply with the terms of the order you will go to prison. It will not succeed unless you fully commit to it."
Ms Cure said that it could not be said that Delaney had overcome drug addiction.
She had used medicinal cannabis, ADHD drugs and alcohol in contravention of the order.
She will sentence on March 19 .
