Unlucky woman gets break in court

A Mowbray woman whose life comprised a "series of most unfortunate and difficult circumstances" avoided jail when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Shanelle Renee Delaney, 38, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance at Launceston between September 1, 2020 and October 21, 2020.
She trafficked $40,000 worth of ice and other drugs in 2020 after burning through a $150,000 compensation payout on drugs and online gambling.
Justice Robert Pearce imposed a drug treatment order with a custodial component of 20 months for the trafficking.
It means Delaney can avoid jail as long as she complies with the strict terms of the drug treatment order.
"You should be left with no doubt that if you do not comply with the terms of the order you will go to prison," he said.
Justice Pearce detailed the series of unfortunate events of Delaney's life.
"Your early life was affected by violence at home. Your father was murdered when you were seven. Your brother was killed in an accident a couple of years later," he said.
"Your mother developed a problem with drugs ... you were subject of further abuse and neglect by another family member.
"You began use of cannabis at age 13 which progressed to a daily speed habit by the time you were 17."
The court heard that a man with whom Delaney was in a relationship was eventually imprisoned for offences against her.
The court heard that despite her drug use, Delaney had a promising career in the ANZ Bank before being held up in an armed robbery.
"To add to the insults to which you have been subjected, you were in 2017 the victim of an armed robbery at the bank in the course of which you were threatened by a violent offender with a knife and hammer," Justice Pearce said.
"It did not end there. After the robbery shots were fired at your house by associates of the perpetrator."
The post traumatic stress disorder worsened her drug use and then trafficking to pay for the addiction.
On several occasions she used Bitcoin to pay for drugs after opening a cryptocurrency account in May 2020.
A Tasmania Police operation was started after several large deposits were made by Delaney at Mowbray bank branches.
Police intercepted parcels sent via Australia Post which contained drugs including ice, liquid G and GBL.
The parcels were often sent to pseudonyms at alternate addresses.
On one occasion police intercepted a parcel containing 28.1 grams of ice and substituted a crystalline substance and sent it to an address which was under surveillance.
"The accused arrived in her Jeep Cherokee and 12 minutes Australia Post delivered the parcel which she gout out and took and returned to her Clark Street address," a prosecutor told the court.
Delaney used an encrypted email service to contact suppliers while customers contacted her by text.
Police raided her address on October 21, 2020 when she and a co-accused were in the kitchen with two parcels, electronic scales and an iPhone with a tick sheet containing $8000 worth of sales.
The total amount of drugs imported could have fetched up to $282,000 if sold in point deals, the court heard.
A substance imported by Delaney called GBL was combined with a substance called 1,4 - butanediol (a floor and paint stripper) to produce a drug which was closely related to the date rape drug GHB.
The quantifiable benefit to Delaney was $39,437 over the period.
"The nature and scale of your trafficking is such that in the usual course a sentence of actual imprisonment would be inevitable," he said.
"I have determined that despite the seriousness of your crime the community will benefit if you are permitted the chance to rehabilitate yourself without going to prison."
