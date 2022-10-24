Woman used $150k payout on drugs and gambling

A Mowbray woman trafficked $40,000 worth of ice and other drugs in 2020 after burning through a $150,000 compensation payout on drugs and online gambling, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Shanelle Renee Delaney, 38, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance at Launceston between September 1, 2020 and October 21, 2020.
The court heard that Delaney had a promising career in the ANZ Bank before being held up in an armed robbery in 2017.
The post traumatic stress disoprder led to her using drugs and then trafficking to pay for the addiction.
On several occasions she used Bitcoin to pay for drugs after opening a cryptocurrency account in May 2020.
Crown prosecutor Madeleine Wilson said a Tasmania Police operation was started after several large deposits were made at Mowbray bank branches.
She said that police intercepted parcels sent via Australia Post which contained drugs including ice, liquid G and GBL.
The parcels were often sent to pseudonyms at alternate addresses.
On one occasion police intercepted a parcel containing 28.1 grams of ice and substituted a crystalline substance and sent it to an address which was under surveiilance.
"The accused arrtived in her Jeep Cherokee and twelve minutes Australia Post delivered the parcel which she gout out and took and returned to her Clark st address," Ms Wilson said.
She said that Delaney used an encrypted email service to contact suppliers.
Customers contacted her by text.
Police raided her address on October 21 2020 when she and a co-accused were in the kitchen with two parcels, electronic scales and an Iphone with a tick sheet containing $8000 worth of sales.
The total amount of drugs imported could have fetched up[ to $282,000 if sold in point deals, Ms Wilson said.
Ms Wilson said the substance called GBL was combined with a substance called 14 Butane DL (a floor and paint stripper) to produce a drug which was closely related to the date rape drug GHB.
She said that the quantifiable benbefit to Delaney was $39, 437 over the period.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins sought that Delaney be considered for a drug treatment order or a home detention order saying she had not been to prison before.
She said Delaney's house was shot at after the ANZ robbery causing her PTSD, anxiety and insomnia.
"An associate of the person who committed the robbery passed on threats from prison," Ms Jenkins said.
"Ms Delaney had had quite a difficult life, she said.
"He father was murdered when she was seven years old and her brother was hit by a motor vehicle when she was nine."
She said that Delaney's mother became a Jeohovah's Witness which contributed to estrangement.
Ms Jenkins said Delaney accepted that she had done the wrong thing.
"She is devastated that she ended up in this position," she said.
Justice Robert Pearce said he would announce whether to order drug treatment or home detention assessment reports on October 25.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
