Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White remain divided on Macquarie Point Stadium

The Examiner editor Craig Thomson held one-on-one interviews with Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Labor leader Rebecca White this week as the state election draws near.
We asked our readers for questions for the candidates that will form a daily series until polling day on March 23.
In today's installment, we asked Mr Rockliff why he'd prioritised building the Macquarie Point Stadium in Hobart over cost of living and health concerns.
VIDEO HERE:
The Premier said there was no reason the government couldn't tackle both issues at the same time.
"We can invest in health, we can invest in our schools, we can invest in key sporting infrastructure right across the state and proudly do so," he said.
"And not only does that bring economic benefits but it allows us again for that funding to flow through into essential services."
Leader of the Opposition Rebecca White said building the stadium was not a priority for Labor.
"I don't think any sensible person believes that you can build that stadium on that site for that amount of money in the timeline that the Premier has said he can to the AFL," she said.
Interviewer: Craig Thomson
Video editor: Aaron Smith
