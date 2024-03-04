What question would you ask Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White if given the chance?

Voters want to know if the leaders of the two major parties in Tasmania understand the impact of their decisions on families and that they are listening to voters' concerns ahead of election day on March 23.
The Examiner is having a one-on-one interview with both leaders, and we want them to answer your questions.
What question would you ask Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Labor Leader Rebecca White if given the chance?
Would your questions be on health, cost of living, or education issues?
The government and the opposition have made a plethora of health promises.
The Tasmanian Liberals promised to nearly double the size of the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department should the party win majority government.
We will place your question front and centre of our one-on-ones with the major party leaders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.