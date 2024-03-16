The Examiner
Liberals' 'ramping ban' on ice following Industrial Commission decision

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 16 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:16pm
The Industrial Commission has blocked implementation of a government plan to require hospitals to accept transfer of ambulance patients within 60 minutes of arrival. Picture by Phil Biggs
The government's flagship election policy of banning ramping is off to a shaky start.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

