Slice of Launceston's exclusive Seaport waterfront for sale

They were built as the final stage of Launceston's Seaport development.
Occupying waterfront once owned by Van Dongen Shipyards, eight luxury homes line what is now known as Home Point Parade.
Some have never sold since they were built in the mid-2000s to early-2010s, others have fetched seven-figure sums.
The seven-bedroom mansion at number 12-14 - which boasts an indoor pool, four bathrooms and a games room - fetched $3.17 million in December 2020.
Two others sold for exactly $1.4 million between 2016 and 2017.
"They're pretty tightly held," Knight Frank Launceston's Peter Dehnert said.
"These properties don't come up very often because I think the people who live in them enjoy living there."
A three-bedroom townhouse at 2/6 Home Point Parade - the second nearest to the Seaport precinct - hit the market late last week.
Once cream, it has been fully repainted in cobalt blue in the past few years.
The property has established gardens at the front and direct access to the Seaport boardwalk.
"You can step out your front door and if you go right you can walk around the Inveresk area," Mr Dehnert said.
"Or [you can] go left and find yourself in the Gorge very quickly."
Mr Dehnert said the north-facing property came fitted out with a lift, and had attracted good interest for a property of its stature.
The property is expected to fetch offers over $1.4 million.
