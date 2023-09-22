The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

How Launceston's Seaport was built from a 'run-down wasteland'

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
September 22 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston developer Errol Stewart at Seaport this week. Picture by Craig George
Launceston developer Errol Stewart at Seaport this week. Picture by Craig George

In some ways, Launceston's Seaport complex began on a windy day in 1999.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.