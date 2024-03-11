The Examiner
'Groundbreaking': Labor's airport pledge could 'double airport jobs'

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 12 2024 - 8:16am, first published 5:00am
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare with Labor leader Rebecca White and Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare with Labor leader Rebecca White and Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

If elected, Tasmanian Labor has pledged $10 million to establish an intermodal hub at Launceston Airport. This hub would link road, rail, air, and sea transport.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

