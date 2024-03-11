'Groundbreaking': Labor's airport pledge could 'double airport jobs'

If elected, Tasmanian Labor has pledged $10 million to establish an intermodal hub at Launceston Airport. This hub would link road, rail, air, and sea transport.
The $10 million will be split, with $2 million spent on the intermodal plan, and $8 million on upgrading the airport's taxiway to make it wider.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the investment was vital to unlock the potential of the Northern economy and could be transformative for Launceston City.
"There is potential to remove some of these heavy vehicle movements from Launceston if we're able to provide space here," Ms White said.
"There are companies who are freight movers and forwarders who are based in Launceston who could relocate out here, which would mean that you ease some congestion around the City of Launceston and also provide opportunities for urban renewal in Launceston."
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said an intermodal hub had the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in Northern Tasmania, and create jobs.
"Right now Launceston Airport itself employs around 550 people, and we would see that at least doubling over that period of time," Mr O'Hare said.
"There's also potential to unlock other aviation related businesses here as well, such as potential for flying schools for training of airline pilots, and other associated operations like warehousing for the airport precinct."
He said to his knowledge, there were no intermodal hubs that combined air, road and rail with the "convenient" link to ports.
"We believe this will be groundbreaking, not just for Tasmania, but but certainly as a benchmark for intermodal hubs in Australia."
The investment would also upgrade the airport's taxiways, which Mr O'Hare said would allow bigger to move through the airport.
"This year Qantas are upgrading their aircraft to much larger aircraft for freighters; they're moving from older generation 737's to state of the art A321 aircrafts," Mr O'Hare said.
"They're much larger and that requires taxi upgrades, and we expect the other freight operators to increase the aircraft size over the next few years as well.
"It's great news and and all of that creates jobs, but also keeps the state safe and and it's a logical progression for the airport."
Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter said for this plan to be realised, more energy was needed at the precinct.
"That is why a Labor Government will act immediately to upgrade TasNetworks Electricity Network to the area, which under the Liberals has stalled the development and hamstrung businesses committed to the TRANSLink precinct," Mr Winter said.
Ms White said currently there was a shortage of industrial land in Northern Tasmania, which restricted the growth of industry.
"Not only will this vision free up valuable land in the Launceston central business district for potential housing developments, but it will unlock up to 50 hectares for businesses to use near the airport, increasing job opportunities and supercharging the Tasmanian economy," Ms White said.
