Court shortages mean 5am training for some basketballers in Launceston

Launceston's basketball court shortage hasn't just meant players are sometimes playing beyond 11pm, it's also meant some are training at the crack of dawn.
Aiden Gibson said his representative basketball training was on first thing in the morning.
"Sometimes you will get off the court at 11pm and go home and get up at 5am to train again because that's the only time the court is free," he said.
"So having more courts available will prevent that from having to happen which is great for everyone."
Launceston Basketball Association operate out of Elphin Sports Centre but also use college gyms, high schools and primary schools to play their games.
Shontelle Reeve provided insight into what it was like to be a parent of a junior player.
"It has been tough because there have been lots of late nights, trying to juggle training spaces and getting kids to different venues," she said.
"You've got them all over town really."
It has been predicted the association would need an additional 17 courts to cater for demand in the future and the LBA have been lobbying the state government for more action.
Labor on Thursday announced, if elected, they would invest $21.5 million in building new basketball facilities at Elphin Sports Centre.
The commitment would result in the construction of three additional courts, improvements to the existing four courts, the construction of a new shared function centre, change rooms, and more parking spaces.
Basketball Tasmania chief executive officer Ben Smith welcomed Labor's commitment ahead of the election on March 23.
"The opportunity to host some of our major state events in Launceston and the economic benefit that brings is really attractive," he said.
"(There's) the potential for national championships to be hosted in Northern Tasmania going forward so that's also really attractive."
But he highlighted there had been a lot of false hope for the basketball community in the past.
"We've very excited, we'd love to see it getting started ASAP because there's obviously been talk of a lot of facilities in various parts of Tasmania for a few years now and not a lot of activity," he said.
"So the sooner we can get some stuff happening, the better."
LBA have highlighted how quickly basketball is growing in the state.
President Craig Gibson told The Examiner in June 2023, player numbers had risen from 1700 in 2018 to 3100 at the end of 2022.
Many outsiders point to the Tasmania JackJumpers' early success in the NBL as the reason but the LBA has maintained the court shortage was an issue long before the JackJumpers.
Smith made an interesting point about the sport's growth.
"It's actually growing faster in the rest of the country than it is in Tasmania," he said.
"And the discussion is it's booming in Tasmania but it's growing faster in the rest of the country and the reason is courts are being built.
"If you look over the fence in Victoria in particular, they are building courts like nothing else, there are 16-court facilities being built and things like this. So they're getting growth.
"So the biggest part of the solution for basketball is infrastructure and if we address that it will go a long way to solving a lot of problems for basketball."
Smith is also eager to develop homes for basketball clubs.
"Instead of clubs running out of their garages and storage facilities, we'd love the opportunity for clubs to come together on social basis regularly and have their premiership flags on the wall ... rather than having to forever pay someone else for the right to get together as a group," he said.
Launceston Tornadoes women's basketball coach Sarah Veale spoke to this point.
"To have a home for us is something we've been trying to achieve since we won our first championship in 1995," she said.
Veale said much of the Torns' history was tucked away in a cupboard.
She said it would be great to have a space to share that so people could enjoy and appreciate it.
Veale further highlighted why an Elphin upgrade would be important to the NBL1 side.
She said the Torns, who train at Deloraine and Scotch Oakburn College, wanted to practice at their home court.
