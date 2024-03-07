'We're trying bloody hard' among government responses to basketball's plea

Seeking government responses to Launceston's basketball court shortage issue has sparked a multi-million dollar election commitment from Labor and had Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood declare, "We're trying bloody hard."
It comes after Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson told The Examiner that juniors were playing as late as 10 p.m. on weekdays, while some senior games were finishing at 11 p.m.
He said LBA have a waitlist of 235 junior players who are unable to access weekday basketball competitions through the winter season due to a lack of court space.
While not a new issue, Gibson said the measures introduced in recent years were not enough.
Member for Bass Janie Finlay said that if elected, a majority Labor Government would invest $21.5 million in building new basketball facilities at the Elphin Sports Centre, which is the LBA's home.
The commitment would result in the construction of three additional courts, improvements to the existing four courts, the construction of a new shared function centre, change rooms, and more parking spaces.
It appears to be an extension to the yet-to-be-funded NTCA precinct redevelopment, with Gibson's understanding that three new courts would be part of that master plan.
Finlay said Labor's announcement was a standalone commitment for basketball and called it a strong start in addressing the overall issue.
"This is a basketball announcement for those basketball kids that have been here way too late (playing at night)," Finlay said.
"Some kids haven't had the opportunity (to play) because the clubs, teams and courts are full.
"This is about saying to the community that basketball is on, and it is exciting, and you can be a part of it, and you don't have to stay up close to midnight to do it."
Finlay said the new courts would be up-to-standard.
"These are three compliant courts which means we can have national competitions, we can have NBL 1, we can have state regional competitions," she said.
Finlay said she recognised the upgrade wouldn't be the ultimate solution to what is understood to be a 17 court shortage in Launceston.
The state election is on March 23.
Minister for Sport and Recreation Nic Street responded to two of Gibson's key criticisms.
The state government told The Examiner in June 2023 it was providing Basketball Tasmania with a total of $400,000 over the next two years to employ three participation growth officers to help support and sustain the sport's growth.
Gibson said the LBA couldn't cater for more players so promoting more inclusion wasn't addressing the key court shortage issue.
Asked whether employing Basketball Tasmania participation growth officers had been effective in helping the court shortage cause, Street said: "Participation growth officers are helping Basketball Tasmania to develop a sustainable model for growth through support programs such as Aussie Hoops, Sporting Schools (and) school competitions."
Gibson said the education department had employed community liaison officers in an attempt to unlock what is perceived as additional space at schools.
But he questioned whether it was achieving its goal due to individual school business managers ultimately making the decisions.
Asked whether the initiative was achieving its goal, Street responded:
"Making it easier for Tasmanians to access sport in their local communities is an important part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future," he said.
"This initiative, which was announced late last year, has been successful in addressing the needs of community sporting clubs by ensuring we are making the most of existing infrastructure."
The Northern Suburbs Community Hub in Mowbray, due to be built in late 2025, is seen as key solution to the court shortage problem but Gibson questioned how much access basketball would actually get.
When asked if it was correct that basketball would only be able to effectively use three of the seven courts at the Hub because it will be the 'home of netball', Street said: "While the Hub will be the home of netball in the North, it will also accommodate basketball, among other sports".
Gibson suggested netball would control and manage four of the seven courts which Street confirmed.
"Yes. The Government made a commitment at the 2021 election to invest in a dedicated netball hub in Northern Tasmania," Street said.
"The Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub delivers on this commitment while providing additional courts to cater for basketball and other indoor sports."
The state government was asked what else it could do to improve the situation.
"Under our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future - we're continuing to improve outcomes for sports around Tasmania," Street said.
"This includes new high performance centres in the South, a new hub in the North, as well as the existing Elphin Sports Centre.
"A re-elected majority Rockliff Liberal Government will also provide $25 million to support the development of a sporting precinct in Devonport which will support the growth of basketball.
"We have been working with basketball in Launceston and will continue to do so."
City of Launceston is clearly aware of the issue based on Mayor Matthew Garwood's response.
"In short, the Council is doing heaps and we're trying bloody hard, not just in the basketball space, but in the whole sport and recreation space," he said.
"Along with the State Government, the City of Launceston is a significant provider of sporting infrastructure in Northern Tasmania."
He highlighted that in 2022, the council joined with other Northern councils and the Northern Tasmania Development Corporation to create the Northern Tasmania Sports Facility Plan.
"This plan used data on sporting facilities in our region and helped prioritise strategic future investment on a regional basis," he said.
"It identified a serious shortfall in basketball courts in Northern Tasmania.
"In line with recommendations from the report, the Council has put actions in place to progress the Northern Suburbs Recreation Hub, the future redevelopment of UTAS Stadium and the NTCA Master Plan.
"Each of these projects aims to provide more indoor sports courts and facilities to cater to the growing demand in this area, along with making provision for a number of other sports and recreational opportunities."
