The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Sports star picks West Tamar Highway for new QuickFit gym

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated March 9 2024 - 11:09am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QuickFit gym owner and former Commonwealth Games athlete Linda Allen at the site of the proposed gym. Picture by Phillip Biggs
QuickFit gym owner and former Commonwealth Games athlete Linda Allen at the site of the proposed gym. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A Victorian-based gym company has chosen Legana as the next site for its Tasmanian expansion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.