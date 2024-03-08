Sports star picks West Tamar Highway for new QuickFit gym

A Victorian-based gym company has chosen Legana as the next site for its Tasmanian expansion.
QuickFit Health Club will set up shop on the West Tamar Highway as part of a $15 million plan to extend Legana Shopping Centre.
The gym will occupy land currently used for residential and become the new neighbour of Tamar Valley Veterinary Clinic.
QuickFit owner and Commonwealth Games triple jumper Linda Allen was on site this week to unveil her second Tasmanian gym.
She opened a QuickFit in Port Sorell in December.
"We want to bring in an amazing experience to members [so] that they don't have to go into city centres to get that," she said.
"I'm a very active owner - even through the fit-out of Port Sorell I painted the walls myself. I love being part of it.
"I'm still doing sign-ups every day 14 years in, and I'm really looking forward to meeting the people of Legana."
Allen has a considerable connection to Tasmania.
Her father and mother schooled in Launceston and Devonport respectively, and she still has family in the state.
She said her sporting experience gave her gyms a unique feel.
"Being a triple jumper and going to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, I've had the experience to trial gyms all around the world," she said.
"Bringing that experience and knowing the right pieces to fit into a small gym has been a bit advantage."
Allen said plans were also under way to bring a QuickFit to Kingston in the coming years.
