Launceston City Mission boss to retire after 12 years at the helm

Launceston City Mission is on the lookout for a new leader.
Chief executive Stephen Brown has announced he will step down from the role in September after 12 years at the helm.
Mr Brown said he had been discussing retirement with the City Mission board for about three months before the official announcement was made on Wednesday.
"It's been a wonderful privilege leading City Mission ... I've been in the role for 12 years as of [Tuesday]," he said.
"We've been able to significantly help people overcome every imaginable challenge, hardship, and problem as we've sought to transform their lives for the better.
"Life can be very tough and being able to support people at their time of greatest need is truly the most rewarding work there is."
Mr Brown grew up in Launceston and worked as a chartered accountant before joining St Luke's Hospital.
He spent 12 years in Western Australia - serving in another private hospital and leading a health insurance fund - before returning to Tasmania in 2008.
In 2012 he was tasked with taking over City Mission's top role from former Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten.
Mr Brown said he was proud of the lives that City Mission had impacted in his 12 years at the helm.
"[I'm proud of] the culture we've created at the organisation, where people feel they can come and work in a safe environment and help others," he said.
"There's a lot of people in our community who still want to do that in either a paid and unpaid role, so it's created lots of opportunities for people to help others."
Mr Brown has two children and five grandchildren across Launceston and Western Australia.
He said he was looking forward to spending more time with family when he hands over the baton in September.
"I'd like to spend more time with those little people," he said.
"Just be able to impact their lives as well and mentor them, and then see what other opportunities there might be.
"I'm not looking to become a CEO again, but I would like to help other leaders both in this city and the surrounds and move our community forward - particularly in any area where we're helping others.
"Particularly I think I might be focused on children and young people and seeing how we can grow their opportunities."
City Mission chair Tim Holder thanked Mr Brown for his service to City Mission and the greater Launceston community.
He said Mr Brown had been a compassionate, faithful and visionary leader.
"Stephen has done a remarkable job building and strengthening the organisation," Mr Holder said.
"Today, City Mission is seven times larger, employing over 210 people, and supported by more than 450 volunteers."
Launceston City Mission will begin a national search for a new chief executive in the coming weeks.
