Former mayor's life story preserved in QVMAG oral history archive

Updated March 23 2023 - 9:03am, first published March 22 2023 - 4:22pm
Albert van Zetten's talk will be recorded and entered into QVMAG's oral history archive. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Former Mayor Albert van Zetten spoke about his life and career highlights for 2023's first Our People, Their Stories series at QVMAG Inveresk.

