Former Mayor Albert van Zetten spoke about his life and career highlights for 2023's first Our People, Their Stories series at QVMAG Inveresk.
The series, which focuses on the oral histories of Northern Tasmania, is organised by QVMAG Friends and has been running for 34 years.
The talks featured over the years have included Tasmanian Aboriginal elders, migrants, politicians, artists and scientists.
"The levels of work vary from being high-up CEOs to people on the ground making things happen," QVMAG Friends president Kaye Dowling said.
"And that variation is obviously very interesting."
The talks are recorded and become part of the oral history collections at QVMAG which currently has over 300 recordings.
Ms Dowling said the program started around the time when oral history emerged as a new focus in the field of Australian history.
Former members of the QVMAG Friends thought it would be a good idea to put a public face for this developing trend and to present personal stories of Launceston in a public forum, she said.
Mr van Zetten spoke about his birth in Indonesia, his career as an accountant and entry into politics.
The underlying theme of Mr van Zetten's talk was "to be open to things that come along and to take opportunities."
Although most of Mr van Zetten's career highlights are well known to the public, he also spoke about personal experiences, including the support of his wife.
The program has lasted for over three decades because of the huge interest that people's careers and motivations generate for the wider community, Ms Dowling said.
"You find when you're watching people listening to the lectures, that all sorts of personal experiences, whether it's in childhood or business, ripples through with a recognition of 'I remember that.' And so there's a reinforcement of our own childhood, our own community."
"It broadens our understanding of just what it means to be a community like ours."
