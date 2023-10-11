The Examiner
Salvation army and City Mission Launceston see increase in relief services

By Duncan Bailey
October 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Leaders from the Salvation Army and City Mission say 93 per cent of people presenting to financial relief and emergency support services are struggling to keep up with household costs.

