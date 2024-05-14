The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Extremely disappointed': Meander Valley Council denies government request

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 15 2024 - 8:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eastern information sign, currently under ownership of the Meander Valley Council. Picture by Declan Durrant
The Eastern information sign, currently under ownership of the Meander Valley Council. Picture by Declan Durrant

A Northern Tasmanian council has knocked back a request to take ownership of government land.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.