'Extremely disappointed': Meander Valley Council denies government request

A Northern Tasmanian council has knocked back a request to take ownership of government land.
The Meander Valley Council voted against an inquiry from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE Tas) during its monthly meeting on May 14.
The Parks and Wildlife Service was seeking to transfer responsibility of the land surrounding a visitor information bay on the Bass Highway.
The information bay is one of two in the area, with the Eastern bay having been transferred from NRE Tas to the council in July 2023.
The Western information bay located on the approach to Deloraine proved more difficult in the handover as it was situated on Crown land.
Meander Valley Council general manager Jonathan Harmey said the original plan was to take ownership of both structures.
"We were able to achieve that on the Eastern side of Deloraine, which is a really good result, but the state government NRE refused our request to take ownership of this structure on the Western approach," he said.
"The state government was only willing to allow us to take control of the structure if we were to take control of the entire land parcel that is around that site."
The estimated cost to maintain the 0.27 hectare property is between $5000 and $10,000 per year. Council officers recommended that the request was denied.
Meander Valley councillors slammed the government proposal, with Ben Dudman claiming the LGA was not at fault for the breakdown in negotiations.
"I am extremely disappointed that we weren't able to come to an agreement," he said.
"I think we entered into negotiations in good faith and unfortunately have not received the same from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment."
Councillor Dudman said that the failed deal would hurt local businesses who stood to benefit from the transfer.
Councillor Anne-Marie Loader agreed, adding that the sign was a tourist asset that directed people to Deloraine.
"It's very short-sighted that the government department has chosen to not be co-operative with us," she said.
"But I can see that it's just going to be too much of a burden for council to take over that amount of land."
