Council and artists are slowly turning the city's public spaces into art

The City of Launceston council is hoping to add to its collection of murals with a new proposed artwork on a public toilet in the CBD.
Council opened expressions of interest from Tasmanian artists to design and install a mural on the Criterion Place facilities in an "expansion" of the city's street art portfolio.
It follows recent mural contracts awarded to local street artists Mel McVee and Jamin for Paterson Street East Car Park and a similar street art initiative at Kings Meadows late last year which "transformed" a toilet block.
The initiative has been pushed as a proactive way to combat graffiti through projects where young, up and coming artists can creatively express themselves in an "ownership over public space."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said this new project at Criterion Place is part of the wider public art strategy for the municipality.
"We're hoping artists will take advantage of this opportunity and put forward some ideas that will entertain us, intrigue us, challenge us and tell a story about Launceston," mayor Garwood said.
"We're seeking expressions of interest from emerging and established mural artists who would like to leave their artistic mark on a prominent CBD location."
The successful applicant is expected to install their mural in May.
Expressions of interests are open now at the City of Launceston's website, closing 5pm Friday, March 22.
