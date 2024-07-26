A woman had an apparent seizure while on the witness stand in court

A young woman, allegedly assaulted by her mother in a family violence incident, had an apparent seizure in court whilst halfway through giving her testimony at a hearing in Launceston Magistrates Court.
Vanessa Rose Rayner entered a plea of not guilty to one count of common assault in an incident where she allegedly attacked her daughter, Brooklyn Rayner, 19, a waitress, in the driveway of a home the two once shared.
The daughter was asked to give her version of the assault on the witness stand, and she sat in the chair clutching a pink stress ball while she gave her testimony.
Meanwhile, her mother sat in the defendant's chair, wiping tears away from her eyes with tissues.
Magistrate Sharon Cure heard Brooklyn Rayner had returned to the home she shared with her mother on February 14, 2023, to collect some needed documents.
Brooklyn had used a spare key to walk in the house's front door and found her mother, Vanessa, lying in her bed with a boyfriend. The two were smoking.
After grabbing her bag, the mother yelled at her and told her to "f---k off" and to "get off the f-----g property".
"She was under the influence of something like ice and must have been very angry and was pushing me very aggressively on the chest," Brooklyn said.
The incident eventually led to Vanessa grabbing Brooklyn under the arms, resulting in her hitting her head on the concrete as she fell to the ground.
"I tried to get up and get away, and she [Vanessa] yanked my hair and slammed me into the fence like a ragdoll," Brooklyn said.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry asked Brooklyn how hard her mother pushed her on a scale of ten.
"Eight or nine," Brooklyn said.
Brooklyn's friend Belinda was waiting for her near the house at the time, and she then ran towards her and noticed her nose was full of blood.
Belinda then took Brooklyn to the hospital, and three days later, Brooklyn went to Launceston police station and gave a statement.
Defence counsel Emily Hindle asked Brooklyn whether she had ever sworn and fought with her mother in the past, to which she answered "yes".
Ms Hindle also asked if she had ever damaged the house the two shared together.
Brooklyn admitted she had kicked walls, which resulted in holes because her mother had "neglected" her.
Whilst under cross-examination, Brooklyn said, "I feel sick" and "I have a brain injury", and then slumped down in the chair and appeared to have a seizure.
Vanessa called out and asked, "Is she okay?"
Another relative sitting in a back seat of the courtroom called out, "She has seizures when she is stressed".
Mr Fawdry called an ambulance immediately, and paramedics were on the scene shortly afterwards.
Brooklyn regained consciousness sometime later as she was brought out of the court on a stretcher.
"We won't be able to continue with her [Brooklyn's] evidence, and the best course of action is to adjourn the matter," Ms Cure said.
Magistrate Cure adjourned the case until October 7.
