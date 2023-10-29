Launceston wants you to graffiti - professionally, that is

The City of Launceston council has announced the Paterson Street East car park will receive an artistic facelift courtesy of a newly planned mural.
The council has released an expression of interest for two artists to take on the project which will paint two walls on the building's cream-coloured facade with a large-scale artwork.
The project is a collaboration between Tasmanian street art advocacy collective Vibrance - a group supporting Tasmanian creatives working in street art and graffiti - and City of Launceston.
"The Paterson St East Car Park is a brilliant location and I can't wait to see some quality submissions," Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said.
"I think that it's really important to engage and create opportunities for not only Tassie artists, but those who want to express themselves creatively.
"We need to have outlets that continue to build upon our incredibly creative and vibrant arts culture and identity, and I hope that these sorts of initiatives assist in building that sense of pride and purpose.
"I'd rather see these sorts of projects - that harness the interest of our community with the ability to engage positively - than those expressed through illegal scribble tag."
The expression of interest form states that, while Tasmanian artists at all career stages will be considered for the street art project, artists who already have a proven track record for producing large-scale public murals are especially encouraged to apply.
After the successful artists are chosen, planning and design for the project will begin in November, with the intent being to present the completed drafts in January next year before the painters take on one wall each in February.
Artists will be selected by a panel comprising representatives from Vibrance, the City of Launceston, Launceston Central and the Council's Cultural Advisory Committee.
Applications for the project close at midnight on November 20. More details can be found at the Vibrance website.
