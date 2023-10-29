The Examiner
Launceston wants you to graffiti - professionally, that is

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 29 2023 - 4:00pm
Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood outside the Paterson Street East car park. Picture by Craig George
The City of Launceston council has announced the Paterson Street East car park will receive an artistic facelift courtesy of a newly planned mural.

