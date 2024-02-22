Meet the Tassie artists giving Paterson St East car park a makeover

Next month, new murals will be added to Launceston's street art collection.
Tasmanian artists Mel McVee and Jamin will transform the front facade of the Paterson St East Car Park.
Ms McVee and Jamin were the successful applicants following the City of Launceston and Tasmanian street art advocacy collective Vibrance's Expression of Interest late last year.
Representatives from Vibrance, the City of Launceston, Launceston Central and the council's Cultural Advisory Committee were part of the selection panel.
Vibrance Projects co-founder, director and multi-disciplinary artist Jonny Scholes hopes to incentivise an investment into Launceston street art.
"Mel and Jamin both have unique styles and have created dozens of fantastic large-scale murals not only in lutruwita/Tasmania, but across Australia and beyond," Mr Scholes said.
"The panel was very impressed with the submissions Jamin and Mel put forward as part of the EoI process, and we think Launceston residents will be wowed when the murals go up in March."
Ms McVee, who has been a Launceston resident for the past four years, said "to be able to create an artwork for a place I love is incredibly exciting for me".
"The work will represent our unique species found in the nearby Cataract Gorge, highlighting the beauty we have at our doorstep," she said.
Jamin, known for his vibrant murals and street art, said Launceston has a "special place" in his heart.
"My first mural in Launceston was the Youngtown underpass, which I painted with Die Laughing Collective in 2006. Since that time I have painted murals in Lonnies Niteclub, East Launceston Primary School and Australian Honey Products in Invermay."
"Launceston is a gateway to some of Tasmania's most incredible natural places, and a significant marker of Australia's colonial heritage," he said.
"I can't wait to get started and produce what I hope the people of Launceston will love and treasure for many years to come!"
According to their website, Vibrance "supports Tasmanian creatives working in street art and graffiti".
Through collaboration with various individuals and businesses, they help "bring colour to the walls of Tasmania". Vibrance Gallery opened in 2022.
