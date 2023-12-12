Tackling tagging with art: New mural fights back against graffiti

What was once a graffiti strewn public toilet block has been transformed into a new street art mural, thanks to the efforts of artist Kira Simmonds and the City of Launceston.
Capturing the wildlife of the surrounding area, the mural draws on the theme of "sanctuary" and features a range of native flora and fauna.
Ms Simmonds said she worked with community members to scope out what was wanted in the area.
"Coming out here, seeing all of the wildlife and driving around the sanctuary with local historians really inspired a lot of the imagery in the project," Ms Simmonds said.
"I managed to turn this outside part around in about two days, this is definitely the biggest project I've done so far, especially on my own."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the council was eager to expand its portfolio of street art across the community.
"The community has asked for some physical action when it comes to the approach to graffiti and in the municipality, we obviously see a little bit of tagging," Cr Garwood said.
"We thought, what a great proactive way to get in front of them to incorporate those who want to express themselves creatively by offering opportunities like what we see here in Kings Meadows with the toilet block."
He said it was just one of the few instalments that would likely go forward.
"If there's graffiti that the community sees, they can actually bring that to us as well, and send it through as a customer service request," he said.
"But instead of just painting it over, this is the sort of initiative that we want to give young up and coming artists; the opportunity to embrace and to add natural value as well as artistic value to our spaces."
Ms Simmonds said she felt it was "the start of a long line of projects based around community development."
"Giving people a sense of ownership over space and incorporating imagery into the public; that makes people feel better about where they live," she said.
