What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

February 15 - March 3
We're back! An all new extreme show. Featuring Some of Australia's top BMX & Scooter riders, exciting Trampoline, Russian Swing and the worlds best dare devil motorcycle Cage Riders. Breathtaking Aerial performances and much much more. A circus not to be missed!
Duration is approximately 2 hours, which includes a short intermission. All wheelchair bookings & vouchers must be organised by phone or onsite ticket office at least 48hrs prior to selected performance.
Glebe Farm, Glebe Farm Rd.
Ticket prices vary. Tickets and more information available at: https://greatmoscowcircus.com.au.
DARE Collective's Death of a Salesman
February 21 - 24
Arthur Miller's 1949 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of a Salesman, considered as Miller's Magnum Opus, is a classic of modern American drama. The play challenges the idea of success, of individuality and of love and asks us what is the real 'Great American Dream'.
DARE Collective, led by Matt Taylor, brings this classic work to Launceston with a dynamic blend between Cinema and Stage. With an adaptation that highlights the ingrained idea of fantasy and the deep-rooted fear of failure, establishing that however counter-intuitive it may seem, sometimes true happiness, contentment and ambition can be found after the moment when we observe, understand and embrace our failures.
DARE blends cinema and stage in an "adaptation that highlights the ingrained idea of fantasy and the deep-rooted fear of failure".
The production of Death of a Salesman arrives at the Earl Arts Centre on February 21 and runs until February 24.
Ticket, pricing and more information available at: https://theatrenorth.com.au/death-of-a-salesman-24.
February 22
Come and hear from this year's Young Adventurer of the Year Lewi Taylor and our 2018 Spirit of Adventure winner Paul Pritchard.
Despite catastrophic injuries sustained during an ascent of the Totem Pole in Tasmania in 1998, Paul Pritchard has continued to lead a life filled with adventure as a climber, caver, cyclist and kayaker. Despite suffering from hemiplegia, he leads expeditions that enable fellow adventurers with disabilities opportunities to achieve record breaking feats of endurance. Don't miss the opportunity to hear from this gifted speaker and exemplary human being.
In 2022, 30 year old Lewi Taylor climbed all 158 of the Abels, or peaks above 1100m in Tasmania, in just 158 days, earning him the title of Young Tasmanian of the Year and now Young Adventurer of the Year. Find out what motivated this inspiring young Tasmanian and some of the challenges he faced along the way.
Meet both of these outstanding individuals and hear their incredible stories in this Australian Geographic Society talk event in Launceston, at the hub of Tassie's adventure community in the superb surrounds and atmosphere of Du Cane Brewing.
There will be chance to meet the speakers and ask questions during the talks.
The Australian Geographic Society Awards Roadshow lands at Du Cane Brewery, 7-9pm February 22, with tickets available through Humanitix.
February 24 - 25
Professional tree climbers from around the state and the country gather to compete in 5 unique events to test their skills and compete for the State Champion accolade.
Bring you chair or picnic blanket to relax and watch the fun unfold.
Watch arborists working aloft to rescue an 80kg dummy, or speed climb the massive sequoiadendron gigantium.
The work-climb simulates real life/work scenarios.
All welcome to come along and see how the professionals work.
The event is at Launceston City Park (near the intersection of Tamar and Brisbane Street), 9am-3pm, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information visit: https://www.launceston.tas.gov.au/Events-Calendar/Tasmanian-Tree-Climbing-Championships-2024.
February 24
Proudly presented by the Exeter Show Society Inc. the Exeter Show is back again with another year of family fun. The traditional agricultural show offers a wide range of entertainment including an animal nursery, sideshow alley, rides, food/drinks, home industries, live entertainment and more.
Enjoy entertainment favourites like Borys Zagrocki's extreme bicycle stunts, wood-chopping and the return of the popular horse show jumping.
Exeter Showgrounds, 2 Winkleigh Rd, Exeter, 9am - 4pm.
Tickets and more information available at: exetershow.com.au.
Sustainable Living Festival
March 2
'Going Circular' is the theme of this year's Sustainable Living Festival, an initiative by the Tamar Natural Resource Management.
There is so much happening at this year's Sustainable Living Festival. From serious conversations about electrifying your home to knitting, test-driving electric vehicles, learning how to manage your rubbish bins, becoming waste-free, making preserves and ferments, and how we can all make steps to 'Going Circular'.
The aim of the Sustainable Living Festival is to connect community members, businesses and organisations with projects, initiatives, processes and pathways to encourage households and businesses to adopt sustainable circular practices.
The Sustainable Living Festival will be held March 2, 10am-4pm at the Tramsheds Function Centre and Inveresk Precinct. Entry is free. For more information visit https://www.tamarnrm.com.au/festival.
