Hear the Tasmanian tales from two inspiring adventurers in February

A series of talks not to be missed is landing at the stage of Du Cane Brewing in February.
Tales of overcoming adversity and putting the mind and body to the ultimate test will be the topic of discussion from both Paul Pritchard and Lewi Taylor, hosted by Australian Geographic.
Mr Pritchard sustained catastrophic injuries during an ascent of the Totem Pole in Tasmania in 1998, where a boulder dislodged from 25 metres above and crushed his skull.
The result was a brain injury and loss of function on his right side but 18 years later, Mr Pritchard returned to the Totem Pole and finished the climb.
He was nominated for Australian of the Year in 2017 and received the Australian Geographic Spirit of Adventure medal in 2018.
In 2022 Mr Taylor climbed all 158 of Tasmania's Abels, or peaks, in 158 days to raise funds for Cancer Council.
The Tasmanian raised a total of $158,000 - one thousand dollars for each Abel.
The feat earned Mr Taylor a nomination for Australian of the Year in 2023, and Australian Geographic's 2023 Young Adventurer of the Year.
Mr Taylor said the 158 challenge was inspired after spending time backpacking through Central America.
"I had a desire to relearn Tasmania in a more intense manner," Mr Taylor said.
"I travelled a lot in my younger years and I think every time I came back home I discovered Tassie was still the most beautiful place on earth."
He said audiences could expect to hear the about the challenges he faced alone in Tasmania's rugged wilderness, and the lessons he learnt that applied to everyday life.
"It's an honour that I was awarded as Young Adventurer of the Year from Australian Geographic and it's amazing that they're coming down and putting on these events for the recipients around Australia," he said.
"It's a very low cost event and it's looking to be a really good and fun night."
The Australian Geographic Society Awards Roadshow lands at Du Cane on February 22, with tickets available through humanitix.
