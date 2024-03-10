The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bass candidates rated as political lobbies release election scorecards

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 10 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greens are highly acclaimed by the Tasmanian Climate Council but were given an 'F' rating by the Australian Christian Lobby. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Greens are highly acclaimed by the Tasmanian Climate Council but were given an 'F' rating by the Australian Christian Lobby. Picture by Paul Scambler

With the state election less than two weeks away, organisations from across the political spectrum have released scorecards to persuade Tasmanian voters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.