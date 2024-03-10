Bass candidates rated as political lobbies release election scorecards

With the state election less than two weeks away, organisations from across the political spectrum have released scorecards to persuade Tasmanian voters.
The Tasmanian Climate Collective asked candidates 14 questions to rate their environmental policies.
The Greens and the Animal Justice Party scored over 80 per cent, earning an 'excellent' rating along with independent candidates Jack Davenport (Bass) and Angela Offord (Lyons).
The group was less kind to the other parties, with Shooters, Farmers and Fishers receiving a 'poor' rating of less than 40 per cent, Labor marked 'very poor' and Liberal scoring 'extremely poor' with a rating of less than 15 per cent.
The Jackie Lambie Network did not provide any responses and currently has no climate policies, earning an 'extremely poor' result as well.
Contrastingly, the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) showed little love for Labor and the Greens, giving both parties an 'F' rating.
The lobby rated candidates on their ability to "fight for parental rights and vulnerable kids" by banning drag queen story times for children and ammending the anti-discrimination act to provide a defence for religious proclamation.
The ACL rated Liberal candidates Rob Fairs, Chris Gatenby, Sarah Quaile, Richard Trethewie and Simon Wood a 'B+'.
Fellow party members Julie Sladden and Michael Ferguson stood a head above the rest, earning an 'A' rating.
Former Liberal and current independent candidate Lara Alexander received a full endorsement from the lobby with an 'A+' rating.
The ACL was also unclear on where the Jackie Lambie Network stood, with no responses given at this stage.
A total of 32 candidates will contest the Bass electorate on March 23, with only seven seats up for grabs.
Liberal, Labor and the Greens have fielded seven candidates each in an attempt at a clean sweep but only the Greens have released a preferred candidate list.
They've pushed Cecily Rosol as their lead candidate while the major parties have left the order up to voter discretion.
