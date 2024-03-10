Time to give Liberals the boot, White to tell Labor campaign launch

Tasmanians cannot afford to give the Liberals another four years, Labor leader Rebecca White will argue at her party's election campaign launch.
Ms White will urge voters to choose between extending the Liberal government's time in office to 14 years and a Labor government planning urgent action on living costs and housing.
"You know the answer," Ms White will say at Labor's campaign launch in Launceston on March 11.
"They've had 10 years.
"If they haven't done it by now, they never will.
"We can't give them 14 years."
Ms White will ask whether people want to stick with the Liberals, saying they have done nothing for 10 years while the cost of living has gone up and up?
"Or do you want someone who'll take urgent action on cost of living?" she will say.
"Do you stick with the Liberals, who've spent five times as much on ads to promote themselves as they have on childcare for your kids?
"Or do you want someone who'll invest in more affordable childcare, so you can go to work and pay the bills?
"Do you stick with the people who've seen Tasmania go from the most affordable state for housing to the least?
"Or do you go with Labor, who'll bring back the dream of home ownership for thousands of Tasmanians?
"Do you really believe giving the Liberals 14 years will make things any better for you and your family?
"Or is it time to give someone else a go?"
Power prices and free school lunches will also be on Ms White's agenda as she argues for "a better future"
Meanwhile, Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff is urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to use his Tasmanian visit to the Labor launch to end uncertainty for West Coast salmon farming workers.
"He must call time on the push by his Environment Minister to shut down the industry," Mr Rockliff said.
"It is simply unacceptable that the future of 400 direct workers, their families and the wider community remains in limbo.
"Workers are right to wonder if Labor is waiting until after the state election to make a call on salmon licences in Macquarie Harbour.
"Workers need to know now."
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is reviewing a past decision relating to salmon farming in Macquarie Harbour amid concerns about the future of the endangered Maugean skate.
The skate only lives in the harbour.
"There is no need for Minister Plibersek to take a day longer to provide certainty on the future of the salmon industry in Macquarie Harbour," Mr Rockliff said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.