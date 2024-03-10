The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Greens outline plans for workers displaced by fish farm closures

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 10 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greens have articulated how they will transition 60 fish farm workers into other employment on the West Coast.
The Greens have articulated how they will transition 60 fish farm workers into other employment on the West Coast.

The Greens have detailed a transition plan for displaced salmon farm workers on the West Coast should the party find success in having fish farms removed from Macquarie Harbour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.