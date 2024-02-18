Tamar River Bridge a step closer as business case approved

The state government confirmed a business case for the Tamar Bridge was lodged this week.
If completed, the bridge would connect the East Tamar Highway, near the University Way intersection, to the West Tamar Highway north of Cormiston Road.
The business case is essential for the request of $320 million from the federal government for the $400 million project.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said to get federal funding, they must demonstrate to Canberra that the benefits are real and the costs were at an appropriate level to qualify for their 80 per cent funding.
"I'm very excited about the Tamar Bridge, we've done all the prep work now," Mr Ferguson said.
"It will be in the hands of Canberra and we of course will have more to say during this campaign about location, cost and opportunity for Canberra to help us."
The project was first proposed in 2018 and its timeline to completion has been criticised by state Labor, but Mr Ferguson said it "can't be rustled up overnight."
"We did the work extensively with engineers and Infrastructure Tasmania, and lodged it with the Australian Government prior going into caretaker, as I think the public would hope and expect," he said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the case was more unfinished business.
"It sounds very likely that all the community is about to hear from the Liberals on this project is another empty statement about how they will build it one day off into the future," Ms White said.
"In mid-2022 the Minister said a business case that was due for completion in early 2023 was nearly finished, and only now in 2024 are Tasmanians told that it's finally complete."
Mr Ferguson said the bridge would follow the same extensive process as the emerging Bridgewater Bridge in Hobart.
"But we're actually far more advanced right now and I'm very pleased to say that Canberra are now in a position to give funding consideration to the future Tamar Bridge and we're very excited about it," he said.
Ms White said Mr Ferguson should release the business case so Tasmanians could see the details.
