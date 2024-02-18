The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tamar River Bridge a step closer as business case approved

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 18 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A business case was submitted to Canberra by the state government this week. Pictures file, Craig George
A business case was submitted to Canberra by the state government this week. Pictures file, Craig George

The state government confirmed a business case for the Tamar Bridge was lodged this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.