Labor demands update over Tamar River Bridge, questions timeline

Tasmanian Labor said an update on the planned Tamar River Bridge was "long overdue."
The project was first floated by the state government in 2018.
Last year Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson announced a business case for the bridge was nearing completion, despite it being promised in early 2023.
The case is essential for the request of $320 million from the federal government for the $400 million project.
Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White called on Mr Ferguson to deliver an update.
"The Liberals have been talking about this project for five years now," Ms White said.
"But we've seen very little in terms of progress from a government that's far better at kicking the can down the road than getting things done."
Mr Ferguson said the government had committed $80 million towards the construction of a second Tamar River crossing between the West Tamar Highway and the East Tamar Highway north of University Way in Newnham.
"We expect the final business case to be provided to the commonwealth government in coming weeks," Mr Ferguson said.
"I am excited to share our advanced plans with for the community at the same time."
