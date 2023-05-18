The Examiner
Tasmanian Government to ask feds for $380 million for new Tamar River bridge

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
May 19 2023 - 3:30am
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson has said the project business case for a second Tamar River bridge with concept designs and cost estimates was near completion.
A business case for the Tamar Bridge from the state government is nearing completion, despite it being promised in early 2023.

