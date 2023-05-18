A business case for the Tamar Bridge from the state government is nearing completion, despite it being promised in early 2023.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson has confirmed the status of the business case which is essential for the request of $320 million from the federal government for the $400 million project.
The confirmation comes after Labor criticised the government for taking the project to the 2021 election and failing to do anything with it since.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the idea was first proposed by the Liberals in 2018.
"In June 2021, they committed $80 million to the project, saying they would ask the Commonwealth Government to fund the remainder within 100 days of taking office," she said.
Ms White said last November in response to Labor's queries, Mr Ferguson said further analysis was required before the government made a decision on how further planning for the new Tamar River crossing would be progressed.
"That analysis was expected to be ready in early 2023, but yet again the Liberals have gone quiet on the project," she said.
Ms White added the project was a vital solution for traffic congestion issues in and around Launceston for motorists and commuters.
Mr Ferguson said the project business case with concept designs and cost estimates was near completion, which would be followed by public consultation over a proposed location and alignment of a second bridge over the Tamar.
"The business case would be used to seek 80 per cent funding from the Australian Government since this is required for a project of this size," he said.
"Analysis of a northern alignment option has been completed, including a preliminary business case.
"Analysis of a middle alignment option is currently being undertaken which includes geotechnical assessment and cost estimation."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
