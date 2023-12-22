Northern Tasmanian football coaches reveal what's on their Christmas wishlists

Ahead of the most wonderful time of the year, The Examiner asked NTFA coaches what they would like Santa to deliver them this year.
Funnily enough, team success was on the agenda for most of them, including a trio who tasted success in 2023 - Longford, Deloraine's women and Old Scotch.
Others just wanted their players and communities to be safe, while some wanted some life-changing events to take place - including free entry to a local nightclub.
Sit back, relax and take in what some of the NTFA's coaches, and a few special guests, want for Christmas.
Mitch Stagg - Longford
"Four premierships for the football club across senior men, reserves, 18s and senior ladies would be my biggest wish as coach.
"I wouldn't be opposed to winning the lotto myself, topped off with another Collingwood flag."
Brad Powe - Deloraine women
"Back-to-back flags would be great."
Brayley Coombes - Old Scotch
"Another flag would be nice."
Jack Maher - South Launceston
"A healthy playing list and some nets behind the goals at Youngtown Oval."
Jake Pearce - Hillwood
"Our Hillwood community to have a safe Christmas - and free entry to Bakers Lane."
Dave Marshall - George Town
"I want everyone to enjoy the holiday period and be ready to go when we resume training in 2024."
Jade Selby - Perth
"A holiday and time with family and friends sounds good to me."
Charlotte How - Meander Valley women
"A premiership."
Bobby Beams - Bridgenorth women
"I hope everyone has a safe, relaxing festive season and 2024 is another good one."
Josh Partridge - The Examiner
"A Launceston v North Launceston grand final at a pumping UTAS Stadium for the final year of the TSL.
"In the AFL, St Kilda to finally break the premiership drought."
Ben Hann - The Examiner
"Coaches to go at least half a season without using the phrase 'taking it one week at a time'."
