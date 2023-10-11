Lauderdale have added to their rapidly-growing stocks for the Tasmanian State League's final season.
Former Carlton and Brisbane star Mitch Robinson has re-joined his junior club, announcing the move on social media.
"Can't wait to go home next year and play for the Lauderdale Bombers," he posted on Instagram and X.
"Back to where it all started!"
The 34-year-old's return to Tasmanian football has been heavily speculated since his retirement from AFL in 2022 after kicking 129 goals and winning Brisbane's 2015 best and fairest.
Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame member Robinson is not the only former AFL player to have signed on with the Bombers for next season, with ruck Andrew Phillips also re-joining his State League club.
When Phillips signed, coach Allen Christensen said he was in "healthy discussions" with Robinson, who is now the side's fifth former AFL-listed player.
Robinson, Christensen and Phillips have 462 games of AFL experience between them while reigning Alastair Lynch Medallist Sam Siggins and Josh McGuinness were on Adelaide and Brisbane's list respectively.
The Bombers have also secured the signature of key forward Jordan Lane, who played at Kingborough in 2021 before playing at Port Melbourne in the VFL this season.
