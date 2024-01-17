Decision-time arriving as Rhind, NTFA consider premier league bids

Recently-appointed NTFA president Damien Rhind is set for an enormous first year in charge of the association as the landscape of Tasmanian football changes.
After Tasmania was given a licence by the AFL to enter a 19th team, the state's sporting body made the decision to form a VFL side from 2025, and that it would coincide with the end of the State League.
The transition from 'statewide football' (there has been no North-West team since 2017) to a regional model has had its many challenges, with the latest being which clubs join TSL sides North Launceston and Launceston in a new competition known as the Northern Premier League.
Rhind said the selections, which are due to be made in "early March", have been and will continue to involve open conversations.
"We're really entering this with an open mind, it's quite a significant change that we're looking at across the state, so with the NTFA's interest in mind, we'll be looking to do the best we can to provide the best premier league competition and divisions below that, for the North of the state," he said.
While clubs who are successful in their bid are set to know their fate before the start of this season, the other 15 will likely have to wait a bit longer.
"We're consulting with the clubs currently about what the whole structure looks like," he said.
"The timeline of early March, that's purely based around the premier league and applicants for it. We don't have a projected timeline on what the structure below that will be."
That being said, the association are in conversations with the clubs and the board on how the new system will work, including whether there will be three or four divisions and if promotion and relegation will be involved.
"It has been spoken about and it will come down to what we feel is going to provide football the best opportunity to be on display in the North of the state," he said.
"Because it will be front and centre for the next five, six, 10, 15 years with the AFL team coming in and our competition changing, so there's a longer-term vision that we need to consider with our thinking across the board."
One effect from the transition has been a perceived inability for clubs to bring players in from elsewhere with coaches putting it down to the player's uncertainty over their future.
Rhind believed the issue would correct itself in due course.
"Clearances don't open til the first of February, so technically, there's been no player movement yet, but there seems to be a bit going on, a few conversations," he said.
"There's the opportunity for players to be able to play State League for another year or try State League if they haven't tried it before and also there's an opportunity for players to move to clubs that may be in the premier league as well, or the other structure below.
"I think over the next probably two to three years, there'll be a bit of player movement, maybe a little bit more than usual."
Having spoken to club presidents as well as enjoying some holidays in his first two months at the helm, Rhind shared what will be the centre of attention during his time as NTFA president.
"The focus for us is really the sustainability of the clubs in the competition moving forward and doing what's best," he said.
"It will be a great change for the association and in years to come, we'll reflect back on that change and go, 'Did we get it right? Did we get it wrong?', and that's part of the ongoing assessment process.
"A lot of the conversation this year will revolve around the future, the excitement that it's going to bring and the opportunities it's going to bring for our association, the clubs, the players, the volunteers all those stakeholders who love football."
