Name, logo coming: March the month Tassie AFL club will take next big steps

"Hopefully we've nailed it."
That's what acting chief executive officer Kath McCann finished with after revealing major details would emerge about the Tasmania Football Club in March.
"We're going to find out the name, the colours, the foundation jumper, the logo and foundation membership," she told SEN Tassie.
"All of that is going to happen. Over 6,000 Tasmanians completed the survey and the community forums gave us some pretty clear directions, so I'm pretty excited and hopefully we've nailed it for the Tasmanian people."
It comes after the budding club completed its nine community events across the state hosted by the likes of Richmond multiple-premiership player Jack Riewoldt and former AFLW player Abbey Green who are club ambassadors.
Launceston and Scottsdale Football Club hosted two of the Northern sessions in the past fortnight.
The Tassie club is getting set to enter the AFL in 2028 with a Rosny Parklands $70 million high performance centre planned to be ready in 2026.
The facility will be home for Tasmania's AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW players along with youth and academy programs.
It will also include facilities for coaching, administrative and support staff.
The Tassie team was granted a licence by the AFL in May last year with a new roofed stadium part of the conditions.
Tasmania's Talent League boys' and girls' team are called the Devils and wear the iconic map logo on their guernsey.
Some other names of the state's national teams include the Tigers (cricket and hockey), the JackJumpers (basketball) and Tasmania Wild (ANC netball).
The VFL side is set to be introduced in 2025 with the State League to disband at the end of this season.
There will be a three-pronged regional model across the state with the North to have a top-tier Northern Premier League with six teams.
A decision on the selected clubs is expected in early March, according to the NTFA.
