NTFA drop president bombshell, league approaching one of its biggest years

Board member Damien Rhind has become NTFA president with Scott Rigby stepping down this week after five years in the role.
The change was revealed at UTAS Stadium on Friday.
There was a call for expressions of interest and then a ballot held at the NTFA's usual board meeting on Wednesday night.
Rigby, who will remain on the board as a director, said it was time to step back and described it as a "new era" for the association.
"We are about to go into a massive change with footy in the North and it's going to take someone with an insight and a lot of time and effort to actually take that next step forward," he said.
"I know in myself, I didn't have that energy to take it to the next step."
Rigby joined the board in 2013 before three years as vice-president and five as president.
He said re-engagement with the clubs was the number one challenge when he joined the board and he was most proud of the way the NTFA had developed those relationships.
Supporting clubs through COVID was also part of his presidency.
Rigby added increasing the association's media presence had also been high on the agenda during his stint.
"We set out to build our footprint in the media space," he said.
"We're a big footprint across the state and we had to make the best of that and I think we have done a lot but there's still a lot more we can do."
Rhind, who hails from West Gippsland in Victoria and who played for Terang-Mortlake in the well-respected Hampden League, has coached Scottsdale, Perth and Meander Valley.
He said Rigby had been mentoring him the past two years and acknowledged next season is going to be a massive time for change.
The TSL is set to disband at the end of 2024 with it appearing likely North Launceston and Launceston will join the NTFA in 2025.
Rhind said he was ready to work with the Bombers, the Blues and AFL Tasmania.
"I am but I'm also conscious of the fact that the largest group of stakeholders are our clubs and our players," he said.
"It's okay to have a great relationship with those high-level stakeholders.
"But it's super important for us to have that good communication Scott has developed over the past five to eight years with clubs and keep that continuing.
"We're not leaving them behind, we're bringing them with us."
He said it was important for the NTFA to be mindful of providing support for everyone in the league, not just those aspiring to the top level.
At the same time, he's see it as an opportunity for the association to step up.
"I can see from the success of our two State League clubs in the North, they've got a good blueprint that works and they've been quite successful over the past 10 to 15 years," he said.
"We'll be looking towards them for some guidance, advice and tips on how to boost and lift that level as a competition."
With a plethora of former TSL senior players entering the NTFA last season and again this off-season, the league is looking like it will be higher-standard in 2024.
Rhind can see ways the association can further professionalise itself.
"I really think there's an opportunity for us and (the media) as well to increase that footprint," he said.
"As we know in today's society everyone likes watching themselves on social media or live streams.
"With the support of (media manager) Rick Fontyn and his skills, I think we can bring a lot more of that to the players which will hopefully help enhance that engagement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.