Madison Brazendale will return from injury in Erin Phillips' last AFLW game

By Brian Allen
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:34pm
Launceston Blues product Madison Brazendale will make her long-awaited AFLW return from injury when Greater Western Sydney take on Port Adelaide on Saturday at Alberton Oval.

