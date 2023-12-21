Former Launceston Little Athletes wanted for 50th anniversary Gift Race

Launceston Little Athletics are celebrating 50 years of the organisation in Tasmania in February and you could be a part of it.
The state's first centre is looking for anyone who has taken part in Launceston's Little Athletics history for their 50-Year Gift Race on February 3.
"We're hoping to get former athletes, some of them who are now parents and some of them potentially not parents of current athletes and then other former Little Athletes that have aged out," vice-president and secretary Kristy Bown said.
"It will be good for the younger kids to see former athletes running as well. Hopefully, if we get it right, it will be brilliant.
"Being a handicap event, it will be a spectacle no matter what but to have all ages, all abilities, males and females."
To register for the race, potential runners must provide a 100-metre time for their handicap and a photo of them competing as a Launceston Little Athletics member.
Entry is $20 and open to all former athletes aged 13 or older, with prize money of $250 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third on the line.
To register, visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1152970 or head to the Launceston Little Athletics Facebook page.
A celebratory function will also be held on the night following the 50-Year Gift, with more information to come out early next year.
The Launceston centre, which is held at Riverside's Windsor Park, has 157 registered athletes aged from three to 15 who compete each week, growing from 130 last year.
