Launceston's Madison Brazendale was taken by Greater Western Sydney at pick 75 in the AFLW draft at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night.
The versatile wing is renowned for her elite running and finished equal fifth in the two-kilometre time trial at this year's draft combine.
The 19-year-old, who played for the Tasmania Devils and the Allies this year, represented the NTFAW earlier this month.
Dean Smith, who coached that representative side, spoke of her attributes earlier this week.
"She's got pace, skill and is very agile. She's had a good run with the Devils. I think the best thing about Madi, besides her speed and skill, is her high work-rate. She's got her high work-rate and a great attitude," he said.
"She's an outside player. So the running player that inside mids get the ball out to and she uses the footy. She uses her speed well and reads the play well."
Launceston coach Ash Smith added: "She has exceptional aerobic capacity. She'd be in the top two probably in Australia for football for testing of aerobic capacity. She's elite."
North Hobart midfielder Claire Ransom was the first Tasmanian selected. She was picked up by the Gold Coast at pick 34.
Former Tassie Devils coach Cameron Joyce is the Suns' mentor.
Hard-running midfielder Meghan Gaffney, from Ulverstone, was the second Tasmanian picked. Greater Western Sydney took her at pick 66.
Port Adelaide selected Lily Johnson (West Adelaide), who hails from Devonport, at pick 80.
Western Jets midfielder Montana Ham was selected by Sydney Swans at pick number one. It was their first ever draft pick.
Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Jasmine Fleming was taken by Hawthorn at pick two. She's former Australian cricketer Damien Fleming's daughter.
North Adelaide midfielder Hannah Ewings was taken at pick three by Port Adelaide. It was also their first ever draft pick.
It was the first time in three years the draft was held in person because of COVID and the first draft of the 18-team era.
Port Adelaide, Essendon, Sydney and Hawthorn are the newcomers.
Northern Tasmania had six footballers nominated for the draft.
Launceston's Brazendale, Olivia Hudson and Dearne Taylor along with South Launceston's Aprille Crooks and Old Scotch's Jemma Blair and Georgia Nicholas were in that group.
Candice Belbin, Courtney Hingston (Ulverstone) and Charlotte Vandenberg (Wynyard) were among the other Tasmanians nominated.
