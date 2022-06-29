The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston's Madison Brazendale selected by GWS at AFLW draft

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 29 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL DONE: Launceston's Madison Brazendale, pictured during an NTFAW representative game, was drafted by GWS. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Launceston's Madison Brazendale was taken by Greater Western Sydney at pick 75 in the AFLW draft at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.