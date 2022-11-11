The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

Madison Brazendale takes out GWS Giants' rising star award

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Getty Images

Launceston's Madison Brazendale's maiden AFLW campaign has been acknowledged, named Greater Western Sydney's rising star in their seventh season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.