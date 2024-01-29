19th century Sunday school listed for sale in Ross

A 19th century Sunday school building is up for sale for anyone who wants to own a slice of the past in the rich historic midlands village of Ross.
The building, on 15 High Street, dates to around 1854 and was formerly the old Wesleyan Methodist Sunday school before being turned into a home.
It's the third building in Ross with a religious history to be listed on the property market in the last year.
Ross' St John's Anglican building (c.1869) on 11 Church Street sold in January 2023.
And the iconic 1882 Gothic church on 52a-54 Church Street sold in December 2023.
Howell Property Group real estate agent Nick Hay said the High Street Sunday School was "beautifully restored" by the current owners who found it in a derelict condition.
The owners worked with the council and Heritage Tasmania to complete the renovation, Mr Hay said.
The building has an open plan kitchen and living room with a 3.6 metre high ceiling and Georgian-inspired timber paneling.
It contains one bedroom, one bathroom, a mudroom and an external shed and storage area.
It is located on a 1568 metre square block which contains an elm tree and has been used as a domestic residence for close to 30 years, Mr Hay said.
The site also once contained the Methodist Church which was removed in the early 1900s, Mr Hay said.
The building has drawn interest from interstate and international buyers and it's the quintessential Midlands colonial style property, Mr Hay said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.