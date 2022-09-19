Ross' oldest church has attracted nationwide interest in its first days on the market.
The 1869-built St John's Anglican Church is being sold by the Anglican Diocese of Tasmania as part of the national redress scheme.
A community group had hoped to take ownership of the town landmark, but ceded a two-year campaign earlier this year when it was unable to secure the necessary finances.
The property was subsequently put to market and has already attracted strong interest from local and interstate buyers, including many considering a residential conversion.
However, the property's heritage listing, zoning and lack of in-building amenities could limit its use to business and community purposes.
A price guide has not yet been disclosed.
"We did know it was going to get good interest, but not to the levels we've had," Harcourts Northern Midlands' Nick Hay said.
"It reassured to me that the demand and infatuation for owning a church is still there."
Designed by prolific architect Henry Hunter, the existing St John's church was built from the stone of its circa-1835 predecessor, which was knocked down due to foundation issues.
It operated for 150 years until it was deconsecrated by Anglican Bishop of Tasmania Richard Condie at its final service in late 2019.
Community group The Friends of St John's Church formed soon after in an attempt to create a non-denominational church setting for baptisms, weddings, funerals and other events.
The Diocese agreed on a discounted price of $200,000 to keep the building in community hands, and the group soon found a donor willing to cover the cost.
However, changed circumstances due to the COVID outbreak forced the donor's return to England.
In January The Friends of St John's Church agreed they could not raise the funds needed to buy, restore and maintain the property.
"It's very disappointing for the people of Ross, it's part of our heritage and part of our fabric," group organiser Christine Robinson said.
"We just hope whoever buys it, that they do something appropriate there."
Of the 73 Tasmanian properties on the redress scheme sale list, only seven are not sold or under contract.
St John's, located at 11 Church Street, is one of 28 heritage-listed properties on the sale list.
Heritage guidelines dictate that several fixtures must remain in the property, and a new owner would need to maintain public access to the church's columbarium.
None of Ross' three churches host regular Sunday services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.