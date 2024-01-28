The Examiner
The Examiner
Launceston ratepayers fork over thousands for planning appeals

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 29 2024 - 5:00am
Two planning decisions involving 23 Lytton Street, Invermay have been appealed at a planning tribunal at a combined cost of $38,308.38. Picture by Craig George
Two planning decisions involving 23 Lytton Street, Invermay have been appealed at a planning tribunal at a combined cost of $38,308.38. Picture by Craig George

Appeals against planning decisions have cost Launceston ratepayers nearly $300,000 over the past two years, with one councillor calling the spend "a waste".

Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

