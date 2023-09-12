The decision to approve the North East Rail Trail from Lilydale to Wyena has stood up to scrutiny by a tribunal but with new conditions attached.
The application by the Dorset Council was approved by City of Launceston councillors in February 2023. However, three appeals against the decision were lodged with the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT).
One appeal was withdrawn while the other two were considered jointly, with TASCAT affirming the approval on August 25.
A key concern raised at the council meeting and in the appeal was the potential for metals like arsenic and lead leaching into waterways from the railway ballast - which will be crushed and used as the trail surface.
TASCAT deputy president Richard Grueber and tribunal member Dr Helen Locher considered evidence from Dorset Council and the appellants, which consisted of water and material samples gathered near the rail corridor.
This found contaminants could leach out of ballast in its crushed and uncrushed forms and waste from rail traffic, however the extent of leaching differed depending on sampling and testing methods.
Mr Grueber and Dr Locher found several of the samples brought by the appellants were not relevant, as they were taken from areas not relevant to the development, taken from deeper in the ground than the proposed works and were subject to tests that were designed to show higher results of contaminants.
Both parties' evidence showed similar results - that contaminants could leach out of the ballast.
However the panel said the concentrations "will be lower" than the test results as real-world conditions varied substantially from the laboratory.
In upholding the rail trails' approval, Mr Grueber and Dr Locher said more specific conditions - agreed to by the City of Launceston council - should be imposed to further reduce the likely levels.
"We are satisfied that, properly conditioned, the proposal will not unreasonably impact the water quality of the watercourses," they said.
"The decision by the Launceston City Council to issue a permit should be varied to amend the conditions of the permit, but otherwise it should be affirmed."
The initial approval required a single Construction Environmental Management Plan (CEMP) for the development, however TASCAT has ordered individual CEMPs be prepared for individual segments of the track.
These include works at the Lilydale Falls car park, every public road crossing and bridge, the tunnel and its approaches and any areas near the Denison River where rail ballast has already eroded.
Any existing waste stockpiles within five metres of the trail will need to be removed, tested for contaminants and disposed of appropriately.
Water runoff will have to be directed away from existing waterways and any other areas that would be highly-sensitive to contaminants.
