Council loses marathon court battle over housing development

The Launceston City Council has lost a marathon court battle around a Tamar Street housing development that it claimed would disturb the amenity of nearby houses in York and Welman Street.
During a meeting last year, councillors refused the application for 112 Tamar Street, but developer MCB Developments appealed that decision to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
After hearing evidence from three different town planners and other experts, a TASCAT panel led by Samuel Thompson ruled that the development would not lead to an unreasonable loss of amenity for properties in York and Welman streets.
The panel set aside the LCC's decision to refuse the application, and ordered that it instead issue a permit over the development to MCB Developments.
MCB Developments is a joint venture between Tasmanian companies the Baker Group and J & N Holdings Pty Ltd.
The company has been contacted for comment.
Lawyers for the city council had argued that the scope of the two-home development would reduce sunlight, disturb views and impact privacy of neighbouring houses.
The panel accepted that the development would lead to less sunlight falling on some of the neighbouring properties, and that the proposed developments' overlook into the properties on York Street would reduce privacy.
But it rejected the claim that these amounted to "exorbitant" loss of amenity.
"On balance, the combination of visual impacts, reduction in sunlight, and overshadowing does not lead to an unreasonable loss of amenity in the sense of the reduction in amenity being immoderate or exorbitant," according to the decision paper.
"The proposal satisfies the relevant performance criteria. The correct and preferable decision is for a permit to be granted."
A spokesman for the Launceston City Council said the council does not regularly comment on court findings.
