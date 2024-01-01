The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council loses marathon court battle over housing development

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 1 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council lawyers argued the development would disrupt views from 2 Welman Street and reduce sunlight on properties in York St. Source: RealEstate.com
Council lawyers argued the development would disrupt views from 2 Welman Street and reduce sunlight on properties in York St. Source: RealEstate.com

The Launceston City Council has lost a marathon court battle around a Tamar Street housing development that it claimed would disturb the amenity of nearby houses in York and Welman Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.